14-year-old boy arrested for breaking into Boston business, stealing marijuana products, police say

BOSTON — A 14-year-old boy is accused of breaking into a Boston business by smashing the front door with a rock and stealing marijuana products from the holistic and wellness store, police said.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was arrested and charged with delinquent to wit breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, and larceny from a building. He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

At about 1:54 a.m. Monday, police arrested the 14-year-old after officers responded to the area of 619 E. Broadway Street for a commercial alarm.

When officers arrived at the store, they saw a large rock by the front door, and the front door was smashed, police said.

Officers saw a male run to the rear of the building, and they were able to place him into handcuffs, police said. Officers recovered from the boy marijuana products that had been taken from the store.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

