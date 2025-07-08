14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested for allegedly pulling gun on cab driver in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two teens are facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on a cab driver on the Fourth of July.

A 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were both charged with armed assault to rob and evading a taxi fare.

According to Worcester Police, a cab driver picked up the two teens in the area of Gardener and Main Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The victim requested payment after stopping at the corner of Uxbridge and Green Hill Parkway, but said the teens refused to pay.

The victim said one of the teens pulled out a gun and held it up to the driver’s seat.

Both teens got out of the cab and ran down Green Hill Parkway.

The victim was uninjured.

Following an investigation, both the 14 and 16-year-old were taken into custody on Saturday, July 5.

No further information was immediately available.

