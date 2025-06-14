12 people, including 4 children, displaced after fire in Dorchester, officials say

BOSTON — A dozen people were displaced following a house fire in Dorchester on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a 5-unit residence on Bicknell Street just before 3 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

Companies found fire in the walls on both the first and second floor.

A 2-alarm responses was ordered and crews were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

8 adults and 4 children were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

