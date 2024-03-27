11-year-old boy dies after crashing snowmobile at his home in Maine

CHAPMAN, Maine — An 11-year old Maine boy died Tuesday when the snowmobile he was driving crashed into the corner of the garage at his home, state officials said Wednesday.

The boy, was was not identified, was not wearing a helmet when the fatal crash occurred at his home in Chapman, according to the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was driving a 2019 Polaris snowmobile over a field to the garage at his home to store it inside when he struck the garage at a high rate of speed, crashing the snowmobile, officials said.

Emergency crews arrived at the home and attempted life-saving measures, but the boy died at the scene a short time later, around 8 p.m., officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

