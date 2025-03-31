11-month-old malnourished puppy found in Mississippi up for adoption in Boston

BOSTON — An 11-month-old puppy who was found malnourished in Mississippi is finally up for adoption in Boston.

Nutella was rescued in early February along with seven other dogs. He was found living in unsanitary conditions, was severely dehydrated and malnourished, weighing just 12 pounds.

The owner of the dogs was charged with cruelty to animals.

According to the Animal Rescue League, the neglect and malnourishment Nutella endured greatly stunted his growth and required him to be placed on a refeeding plan to gain weight safely and slowly.

When he was healthy enough, Nutella was moved and went through the ASPCA’s Animal Relocation Program.

Nutella, now weighs over 20 pounds, and will be neutered and receive intense dental care before being made available for adoption.

For more information on Nutella, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group