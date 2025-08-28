10-year-old from Danvers raising money for charity with mullet competition

DANVERS, Mass. — For 10-year-old John Locke, it’s business in the front — party in the back.

But his reason for rocking a haircut that (arguably) went out of style in the late 70s is more heartwarming than you’d imagine.

Locke is competing in the 8 through 12 division of the Mullet Championship.

Dubbed the “Freedom Flow”, Locke’s locks feature an American flag shaved into the side of his head.

He’s currently in 4th place, though voting is far from over.

Locke has currently raising money for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors charity, and has raised more than $1,000 thus far.

The charity works to provide mortgage-free homes to combat veterans.

“I wanted to help the people that got wounded in serving for our country,” Locke said.

He says if he wins the $10,000 prize this fall, he plans on buying a customized hockey stick and save the rest to play hockey at St. John’s Prep.

