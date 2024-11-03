10 displaced after house fire in Roxbury

BOSTON — 10 people including one child are out of a home after a fire in Roxbury.

According to Boston fire, crews were called to a home on Woodville Street around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, a third alarm was already struck for heavy smoke on the second and third floors of the home.

Crews used an aggressive interior and exterior attack to quickly contain the fire and stop it from spreading, Boston Fire said.

9 adults and one child were displaced.

There are no injuries to report and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

