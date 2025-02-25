1-year-old flown to hospital after suffering burns in Bourne, police say

BOURNE, Mass. — An infant was flown to a regional trauma center after suffering burns Monday night.

Bourne Police say they were called to a residence on Andrew Road around 7:42 p.m. for a report of a 1-year-old that was burned.

Arriving officers and paramedics found the baby and began rendering medical aid.

The baby was flown to a trauma center by Boston Medflight for further treatment.

Investigators say the infant’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening and the burn was likely caused by a faulty water heater.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bourne Police Department and the Town of Bourne Plumbing Inspector.

