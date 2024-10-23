1 person killed in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on Mass. Pike, police say

HOPKINTON, Mass. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 105 in the area of Hopkinton and Westboro near the exit to Interstate 495 shortly before midnight discovered two vehicles that had crashed with a tractor-trailer, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At least six people were injured in the crash, including one person who was taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries to the other people involved in the crash.

Video from the scene showed part of an R &L Carriers tractor-trailer ended up in the woods. R &L Carriers, a freight shipping company based in Ohio.

A mangled pickup truck was also spotted on a flatbed tow truck as troopers investigated at the scene of the wreck.

The crash temporarily shut down the highway, but it reopened to traffic ahead of the Wednesday morning commute.

State police are leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

