1 person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine

DENVER (AP) — One person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said Thursday.

The elevator descending into the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near the town of Cripple Creek had a mechanical issue around 500 feet (152 meters) beneath the surface, creating a “severe danger for the participants” and one person was killed, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said at a press conference.

Twelve people are still at the bottom of the mine, which is about 1,000 feet (305 meters) beneath the surface. They are in safe conditions and in communication with authorities, said Mikesell. Rescuers are working to get the elevator back online.

Mikesell declined to identify the victim or say how they died.

The sheriff said they could rescue the trapped group by rope if necessary, but were hoping to get the elevator system working.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

