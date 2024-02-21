1 person hurt after car crashes into home in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home on Crescent Street in Brockton.

On Tuesday night around 10:09 p.m., Brockton police were called to a home on Crescent Street to investigate a car accident involving a Honda Civic and a house.

A car was traveling east on Crescent Street when it hit a curb, causing it to go through a fence and hit the house, Brockton police said.

The driver was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

According to police operating under the influence, marked lanes violation, and possession of an open container in the vehicle were factors in the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group