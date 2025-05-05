1 person hospitalized after high levels of carbon monoxide detected in NH home

WINDHAM, N.H. — One person was rushed to the hospital after following a carbon monoxide incident at a home in southern New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a man down at 24 West Shore Road in Windham just before 8:45 p.m. detected high levels of carbon monoxide at the door of the home and had to wait for the arrival of personnel equipped with a special breathing apparatus, according to the Windham Fire Department and Emergency Management.

A male was later found inside the home and moved outside for CPR. They were ultimately taken to Parkland Medical Center. As of Sunday night, there was no word on their condition.

A female was also evaluated at the scene, but she declined transport to the hospital and remained at the home.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group