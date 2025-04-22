1 person arrested in connection with triple shooting in Boston, police say

BOSTON — One person has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting in Boston late Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 33 Regis Road in Mattapan just before 10:15 p.m. found three people who had been shot, according to the Boston Police Department.

All of the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names haven’t been released.

Mattapan triple shooting

Police didn’t identify the suspect or say what charges they’re facing.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

