$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Quincy, jackpot continues to grown

QUINCY, Mass. — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing again as no tickets sold matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night but someone in Massachusetts is a little richer.

One person in Quincy is taking home a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing after matching with the game five white balls, according to the Massachusetts lottery.

The winning ticket was told at the Kam Man Food in Quincy.

The winning numbers for the grand prize of $735 million were 2-16-31-57-64 and the Mega Ball number was 24, Mega Millions officials said. The Megaplier was 3X,

A ticket in North Carolina is the only other $1 million winner.

Across the country, 27 others are taking home $10,000 prizes from Tuesday night’s drawing and that includes a ticket sold at the Needham Speedway gas station.

The next drawing will be Friday and it will be the sixth-largest jackpot since the game began in 2002.

The estimated jackpot is $792 million, which would be a $381.8 million cash payout.

Mega Millions said the odds of winning are one in 302,575,350.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

