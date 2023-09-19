$1 million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

Check those tickets! Someone in Massachusetts is waking up a millionaire.

A $1 million Powerback ticket was sold at the Field Station Liquors in Dorchester ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 and the Powerball was 9.

However, the Powerball’s grand prize remained unclaimed as no one matched all six numbers. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night with a jackpot of $672 million with a $320 million cash prize.

It is the 10th-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group