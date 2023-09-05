1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Mass. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Route 139 around 3:45 a.m. found a single-vehicle wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

One of the occupants in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The names of those involved in the crash haven’t been released.

Video from the scene showed the crashed car resting along the edge of the woods on the opposite side of the guardrail.

Both lanes on the highway were closed during the emergency response.

State police detectives continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

