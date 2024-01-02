1 dead, dozens displaced after fire rips through Cambridge apartment building

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One person was killed and dozens of others were forced from their homes after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Cambridge on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to multiple calls for a reported structure fire at a building on Chester Street that houses small studio apartments around 4:40 a.m. found flames shooting from two first-floor windows, according to Cambridge Fire Chief Tom Cahill.

Dozens of firefighters started to attack the fire from the inside of the building and made several rescues with ladder trucks, but one person was found dead during a search of the building, Cahill said. The identity of the victim wasn’t immediately clear.

“It’s just a tough way to start the new year,” Cahill said. “There was such a heavy volume of fire when we did arrive.”

One firefighter was also transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cahill estimated that about 30-40 people were displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

