1 dead after car plunges off bridge into New Hampshire river

SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. — One person was killed when the vehicle they were driving plunged off a bridge and into an icy river in New Hampshire on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash with entrapment in the area of 171 Hilldale Avenue in South Hampton, New Hampshire, shortly before 4:45 p.m. encountered good Samaritans who were working to free the driver of a vehicle that was submerged in the Powwow River, according to the South Hampton Police Department.

The driver, a South Hampton resident, was removed from the vehicle and rushed to Exeter Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man’s vehicle struck a guardrail, which gave way, causing him to crash off the bridge, according to police. The river’s swift current then swept the vehicle under the bridge.

The bridge has since been closed to traffic due to extensive damage and it’s not clear when the area will be reopened.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact South Hampton police at 603-394-0105.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Press release from Chief Roy regarding the accident on Hilldale Ave. Posted by South Hampton NH Police Department on Thursday, January 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

