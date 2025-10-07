1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being struck by trash truck in Merrimack Valley city

LOWELL, Mass. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after they were struck by a trash truck in a Merrimack Valley city on Tuesday, authorities said.

The deadly crash happened on Spring Street in Lowell shortly before 5 a.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said that a preliminary investigation indicated a male and a female were struck as the trash truck driver was backing up.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names haven’t been released.

The truck involved in the crash was from Winn Waste Innovations.

A spokesperson for the waste management company told Boston 25 News that the driver was navigating a narrow alley.

"Early this morning, an individual was tragically struck while one of our trucks was backing down a narrow alley," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Safety remains our highest priority, and based on our initial investigation, our driver was following all safety protocols and operating a vehicle equipped with an audible reverse warning system. While this was a rare and unforeseen incident, we are conducting a thorough internal review to ensure we continue to operate at the highest safety standards."

The DA’s office is assisting Lowell police with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

