1 in custody after person suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston shooting

BOSTON — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Boston early Monday morning left a person with life-threatening injuries.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 48 Clifford Street in the city’s Roxbury section just before 4 a.m. found one victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
The names of those involved in the shooting haven’t been released.
Video from the scene showed part of the neighborhood near a school bus roped off with yellow crime tape.
Police didn’t release any additional information
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2023 Cox Media Group