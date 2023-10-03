1 $100K, 5 $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Mass. as jackpot climbs to $1.2B

BOSTON — There were no grand prize winners in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but six people in Massachusetts are waking up richer.

The numbers selected Monday for the grand prize were 12-26-27-43-47 and the Powerball was 5. The multiplier was 2X.

For the 32nd consecutive drawing, there was no jackpot -- meaning Wednesday’s top prize will be an estimated $1.2 billion.

One person in Massachusetts on Monday hit for $100,000, while five others snagged $50,000 winners.

The winning tickets were as follows:

$100,000 prize sold at Plantation Street Shell in Worcester

$50,000 prize sold at One Stop Liquors in Millis

$50,000 prize sold at Lank’s Wine & Liquor in Hyde Park

$50,000 prize sold at Honey Farms in Worcester

$50,000 prize sold at Nouria Energy in Duxbury

$50,000 prize sold at Stop & Shop in Brockton

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

Wednesday’s jackpot is slated to be the third-largest in the promotion’s history.

There has been no jackpot winner since July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

