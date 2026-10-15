At least 6 explosions heard near Yemen government-used palace in Aden, witnesses say

ADEN, Yemen — At least six explosions struck Thursday near the palace used by Yemen's internationally recognized government in the port city of Aden, witnesses said. Iran-backed Houthi rebels based in northern Yemen quickly claimed responsibility.

The explosions caused panic among residents who fled the area. A security official said at least two of the explosions were on top of the hill near the Maashiq palace, and two others were heard near the security gate.

It was a rare attack on the palace area, as fighting has escalated between the rebels and a Saudi-led coalition in the latest front in the Iran war.

Many of the government leadership are living in exile and those in Aden were safe, a government official said. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The Houthis said they attacked a military operations headquarters with the “Saudi enemy," part of their strategy of attacking Saudi targets that has included a series of attacks on airports and oil infrastructure inside the kingdom.

Earlier Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it intercepted a cruise missile over the province of Medina. Flightradar 24, a tracking platform, said dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed at Jeddah airport.

The coalition statement did not assign blame for the attack. The Houthis’ military spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, denied the rebels carried it out. The group previously pledged not to attack airports in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia also said it destroyed a drone over the country's Eastern province, a major oil-producing region.

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