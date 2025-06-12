At least 4 dead and 2 missing in San Antonio after heavy rains flood parts of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — At least four people are dead in San Antonio and dozens of water rescues were made around the city after heavy rains flooded highways and stranded motorists, officials said Thursday.

Fire officials said they were still searching for two people who were missing. Calls for water rescues began shortly before sunrise, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Two women and two men were found dead, police Chief William McManus said. He did not have their ages.

The deaths all occurred in the northeast part of the city, where authorities found 13 vehicles in the water.

“It’s hard to determine at this point exactly how they got swept away," San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward said. "But it is an area where there was high water that was moving rapidly and there were several people that were caught in that water that had climbed up into trees and we did do a couple of rescues out of trees and some rescues out of vehicles.”

The department had made 65 water rescues since midnight throughout the San Antonio area, he said.

By midmorning, rain had stopped and the flooding was receding.

