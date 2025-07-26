At least 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart in Michigan, and a suspect is in custody

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — (AP) — At least 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said Saturday.

Munson Healthcare said via social media that 11 people were being treated at the region’s largest hospital in northern Michigan, and spokesperson Megan Brown said all were stabbing victims.

She did not immediately have information on their conditions. Munson Healthcare said it would provide updates “as appropriate.”

The Michigan State Police said the local sheriff’s office was investigating the incident and details were limited. The agency asked that people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

A fire truck, multiple police vehicles and uniformed first responders were seen outside the Walmart following the incident.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her office was in contact with police about the “horrible news.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence,” Whitmer said.

A Walmart corporate spokesperson, Joe Pennington, said by email that the company was “working with police and defer questions to them right now.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that bureau officials were responding to “provide any necessary support.”

Traverse City is a popular vacation spot on the coast of Lake Michigan. It is known for its cherry festival, wineries and lighthouses and is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

