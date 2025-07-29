The Latest: Trump inaugurates his family’s newest luxury golf course in Scotland

President Donald Trump cut the ribbon at a ceremony for his family’s second golf course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Trump has been visiting Scotland on what the White House has called a working trip, which has included meetings with world leaders and time playing golf at properties his family owns.

Trump will be the new course’s first official player, though it opens to the public on Aug. 13 and could see a boost in sales because of the president’s promotion. Trump used another one of his family’s luxury golf courses on Scotland’s southwestern coast to host British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, mixing critical discussions on the deepening food crisis in Gaza, Russia’s war in Ukraine and tariff rates with boasts about the property’s opulence.

EU-US tariff deal unsettles champagne producer

A French champagne maker warned Tuesday that a newly announced 15% U.S.-EU tariff on wine and spirits could disrupt exports and unsettle importers.

“This implementation of the 15% tariff is obviously problematic for me,” said Antoine Chevalier, owner of the Antoine Chevalier Champagne house. “It affects the final price of Champagne. It impacts my importers, who will obviously have to pay more, and that creates uncertainty about future sales. For now, we find this rate extremely high.”

Chevalier said the U.S. accounts for 25% of his business and that many orders have been paused. He called the measure “a burden” and added: “Yes, I would have liked for there to be better, or at least fairer, negotiations.”

Champagne is protected under French AOC rules, meaning it must be produced in the Champagne region. That makes producers more vulnerable to tariffs than other sectors.

Chevalier said he doesn’t believe Americans or Donald Trump “really want to deprive themselves of our French gastronomy products.” If needed, he said, he would pivot to markets in Europe, Japan or South Korea.

Trump tees off on the first hole

“He likes the course, ladies and gentlemen,” Eric Trump said after his father teed off.

Trump is playing with Eric Trump and former champion golfers Rich Beam and Paul McGinley.

Trump was asked by a member of the media about the next steps for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a question that elicited groans from some in the crowd.

Trump said, “We’re going to try and get things straightened out for the world.”

Trump cuts the ribbon on his new course

Wielding a pair of golden scissors and flanked by his two oldest sons, Trump has cut the red ribbon at his newest golf course at its official opening.

Trump disagrees with Israeli leader’s claim that there’s ‘no starvation in Gaza’

The president, when asked Monday if he agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about hunger in Gaza, said, “I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.”

Netanyahu on Sunday said, “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza.”

Starmer, standing next to Trump, said, “We’ve got to get that ceasefire,” in Gaza and called it “a desperate situation.”

Trump will play 18 holes before leaving Scotland

Trump says ahead of the ribbon-cutting that he will play a round of golf “quickly” at his new course before heading back to D.C.

Trump says he has “fires” to put out all over the world, talking about various wars that are still raging.

He also noted the recent trade deal he had signed with the European Union.

Eric Trump praises the new course

Eric Trump is kicking off the ribbon-cutting by talking about how “remarkable” he thinks the course is.

“I think he’s going to be incredibly proud of this amazing masterpiece,” Eric Trump said.

Trump’s newest golf course is a ‘passion project,’ son Eric says

Eric Trump says the newest golf course started as a passion project for President Donald Trump.

He says his father had one goal, which was to “build the greatest 18 holes anywhere in the world.” He says Trump put “every ounce of his heart and his soul and his effort” in finding the land and building the course.

And, Eric Trump noted, his father went on to do “larger things, and that’s saved the free world.”

A fact sheet provided to the media says Eric Trump designed the course.

US-EU trade deal wards off further escalation but will raise costs for companies and consumers

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have announced a sweeping trade deal that imposes 15% tariffs on most European goods, warding off Trump’s threat of a 30% rate if no deal had been reached by Aug. 1.

The tariffs, or import taxes, paid when Americans buy European products could raise prices for U.S. consumers and dent profits for European companies and their partners who bring goods into the country.

Trump is seeking quick Murdoch deposition in Wall Street Journal lawsuit over Epstein story

Trump is asking a federal court in Florida to force Rupert Murdoch to give a deposition for the president's lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal within 15 days, citing the media mogul's age and physical condition.

Trump sued the Journal, owned by Murdoch, in U.S. District Court in southern Florida on July 18 for its story reporting on the Republican president's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and alleged child sex trafficker who died in a New York jail in 2019 before trial.

The president’s motion to the court on Monday noted Murdoch is 94 years old, is believed to have suffered several health scares in recent years and is presumed to live in New York.

Trump says he ended friendship with Epstein because he ‘stole people that worked for me’

Trump said Monday that he ended his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and threw the now-disgraced financier out of his private club in Florida after Epstein betrayed him more than once by hiring people who had worked for him.

“He hired help and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again,’” Trump said at his golf property in Turnberry, Scotland. “He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata.”

Trump did not say what his employees did or where they worked, and the White House declined further comment.

But the White House had previously offered a different explanation for the falling-out.

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, said in a statement last week: “The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep.”

Trump says he’s only going to give Russia 10 to 12 more days to reach peace

Two weeks ago, the president said he would give Russia and Ukraine just 50 days to make a deal to end the war. Now Trump said he’s going to reduce that time to a “lesser number.”

“I think I already know the answer, what’s going to happen,” he said, expressing skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to reach an agreement.

Trump repeated his criticism of Putin for talking about ending the war, only to continue bombarding Ukraine.

“And I say, that’s not the way to do it,” Trump said. He added that “I’m disappointed in President Putin.”

Scotland’s first minister joins those watching Trump

Among the people in attendance are Scotland’s first minister, former members of Scotland’s national soccer team and several of Trump’s grandchildren.

The White House said Trump met with First Minister John Swinney earlier in the day.

About 50 people have filled the sand trap by the tee box to watch Trump, who is wearing a black windbreaker, matching pants and a white cap as he takes practice swings ahead of the ribbon-cutting for his newest golf course.

Some are dressed for golf, complete with spiked cleats. A similar group of about 50 is watching from the other side in the tall grass growing on sand dunes flanking the first hole. That’s in addition to 200 media and VIPs in the grandstands.

