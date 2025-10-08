The Latest: Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the 'first phase' of his peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the "first phase" of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners, in a major breakthrough in the two-year-old war.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on social media.

Hamas plans to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media, “With God’s help we will bring them all home.” Hamas said separately that the deal would ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops as well as allow for the entry of aid and exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Displaced Palestinian man waits to return home

“It’s a huge day, huge joy,” Ahmed Sheheiber, a displaced Palestinian man from northern Gaza, said of the ceasefire deal.

Crying over the phone from his shelter in Gaza City, he said he is waiting “impatiently” for the ceasefire to go into effect to return to his home in the Jabaliya refugee camp.

UN welcomes Gaza peace agreement as ‘desperately needed breakthrough’

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement between Israel and Hamas late Wednesday to begin the initial phase of a U.S.-brokered peace deal while urging all parties to "abide fully by the terms of the agreement.”

Guterres said that the U.N. will support the full implementation of the agreement and has been ready to scale up delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza that has been sitting on the borders of Jordan and Egypt.

“I urge all stakeholders to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security,” he said.

Netanyahu, Trump talked about ‘historic achievement,’ Israeli leader’s office says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Donald Trump, and they congratulated each other on an agreement to release all the hostages which Netanyahu’s office described as a “historic achievement”

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, the conversation was “warm and moving.”

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his “efforts and global leadership,” while Trump praised Netanyahu’s “determined leadership and the actions he led.”

Deal to head to Israeli Cabinet for approval

The agreement will head to the Israeli Cabinet on Thursday for its approval, and once that occurs, Israeli forces will begin withdrawing to the agreed upon boundary, according to a senior White House official. That should take less than 24 hours, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss planning.

Hamas then has 72 hours to release hostages, and the White House believes they will begin being released on Monday, the official said.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend

Hamas plans to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The deceased hostages will come out in a later stage in phases. The Israel army will move out of 70% of the area, they said.

It was not immediately clear whether the parties had made any progress on thornier questions about the future of the conflict, including whether Hamas will demilitarize, as Trump has demanded, and eventual governance of the war-torn territory. But the agreement nonetheless marked the most momentous development since a deal in January and February that involved the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu will convene Israeli government tomorrow

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said he would convene the government tomorrow in order to approve the deal.

“I thank President Trump and his team from the bottom of my heart for their commitment to this sacred mission of freeing our hostages,” Netanyahu said.

Trump pleased with Kushner, Witkoff for getting deal closed

Trump was pleased with Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff for their work to get the first phase of the agreement closed after arriving in Egypt on earlier on Wednesday, according to a person who has briefed on the negotiations and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the delicate negotiations.

In the leadup to Wednesday’s announcement, Israeli officials were pushing back on inclusion of Marwan Barghouti, the most prominent Palestinian prisoner who is serving five life sentences in an Israeli jail, the person added.

Israeli officials made clear to the U.S. that the release of Barghouti would set off the far-right members of Netanyahu’s coalition.

It was not immediately clear which Palestinian prisoners, including Barghouti, will be included in the first phase of the deal.

Hamas says deal reached to end war in Gaza

Hamas says a deal has been reached to end the war in Gaza that will ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops as well as the entry of aid and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

The group said in a statement the deal came after “responsible and serious negotiations” over the proposal by President Donald Trump. Hamas called on Trump and the mediators to ensure that Israel implements all the provisions agreed upon without delay or changes.

Qatar says Israel, Hamas agree on first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal.

Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman says Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on all the provisions and implementation mechanisms of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The agreement “will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid,” said Majed al-Ansari, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman, speaking on behalf of the mediators of the deal. He said the details will be announced later.

Group representing hostage families receive ceasefire news with ‘excitement’

The Hostages Families Forum, a grassroots organization representing many of the hostage families, said it received the news of a ceasefire with “excitement, anticipation, and apprehension.”

The Forum called on the Israeli government to immediately convene to approve the deal, and praised Trump for his “commitment and determination that led to this historic breakthrough.”

