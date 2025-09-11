The Latest: Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are marking 24 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at a service at the Pentagon on Thursday.

The remembrances are being held during a time of increased political tensions. The 9/11 anniversary, often promoted as a day of national unity, comes a day after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a college in Utah.

Location of Pentagon’s 9/11 ceremony was moved to internal courtyard

The Pentagon’s 9/11 observance ceremony, which has traditionally been held near the building’s memorial outside its walls, was moved into the internal courtyard late Wednesday night.

Defense officials acknowledged the move at the event featuring President Trump but deferred questions about what drove the move to the White House. It came hours after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at an outdoor event at a Utah university. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump announced he’ll posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Kirk

Speaking at the Pentagon, Trump said he remained shocked by horror of Charlie Kirk’s assassination during an appearance on Utah college campus and praised his ally’s impact on conservative politics.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recalls where he was on 9/11

Hegseth was speaking at the Pentagon ceremony and says he was a college junior who had just joined the ROTC program at the time of the attack.

It’s his first time addressing the annual observance in his new role.

Hegseth says the attack was the “ultimate validator to serve.”

Speaker Johnson says security review for Congress underway after Charlie Kirk shooting

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday that security is “a big concern” for members of Congress and is under “a very thorough review.”

But Johnson told reporters at the U.S. Capitol that he’d seen security estimates into the billions of dollars for all 435 House members, which he said is “not a possibility.” He did mention a pilot program through which members can be reimbursed for hiring private security when they’re on the road or in their districts.

“Somebody who’s arguing the other side of an issue is not your enemy, they’re your fellow American,” Johnson said, in a call for civility. “We’re all made in God’s image and so we need to see one another that way and not as enemies.”

Trump observes somber remembrance of those killed at Pentagon in Sept. 11 attack

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump along with Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sat at a dais and listened intently as the names of the 184 killed at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, were read.

After each of the victims’ name was announced, a bell was rung.

Judge blocks a Trump policy cutting off Head Start for immigrants in the US illegally

A federal judge has blocked Trump administration restrictions on services for immigrants in the country illegally, including the federal preschool program Head Start, health clinics and adult education.

The order Wednesday from the judge in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island applies to 20 states and the District of Columbia, whose attorneys general, all Democrats, sued the administration. It puts the administration’s reinterpretation of a Clinton-era federal policy on hold while the case is decided.

Under the proposed changes, some community-level programs would be reclassified as federal public benefits, making them inaccessible to people without legal status. Individual public benefits, such as food stamps and college financial aid, have been largely unavailable to people in the country without legal status.

U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy, who was appointed by Trump in 2019, said in her order that the policy rollout was “rushed” in a way that would worsen the impact for people cut off from community services and those tasked with verifying eligibility.

Trump arrives at the Pentagon for 9/11 anniversary

The president was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

The appearance is Trump’s first in public since the fatal shooting Wednesday in Utah of Charlie Kirk, an ally and supporter of the president.

At 9:37 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, killing 184 service members and civilians.

Government takes initial step toward restoring Harvard’s funding

Harvard University says it has started receiving notices that many federal grants terminated by the Trump administration will be reinstated after a federal judge ruled the cuts were illegal.

It’s an early signal that federal research funding could start flowing to Harvard after months of deadlock with the White House, but it’s yet to be seen if money will arrive before the government appeals the judge’s decision. So far, no payments have been received, though Harvard is “monitoring funding receipts closely,” spokesperson Jason Newton said.

A federal judge in Boston last week ordered the government to reverse more than $2.6 billion in cuts, saying they were unconstitutional and "used antisemitism as a smokescreen" for an ideological attack. The White House said it will appeal.

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits last week hits 263,000, most in nearly 4 years

It’s the latest sign that the labor market is softening.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 6 rose 27,000 to 263,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the most filings since the week of Oct. 23, 2021 and well above the 231,000 new applications economists forecast.

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for layoffs and have mostly settled in a historically low range between 200,000 and 250,000 since the U.S. began to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic nearly four years ago.

The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 9,750 to 240,500.

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits for the previous week of Aug. 30 was unchanged at 1.94 million.

Trial starts for a man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump

Opening statements are set to begin Thursday morning for the trial of a man charged with trying to assassinate President Donald Trump while he played golf in South Florida last year, when he was campaigning for a second term.

Ryan Routh is representing himself after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to let him dismiss his court-appointed attorneys. They are, however, standing by in the courtroom if needed.

He's pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.

