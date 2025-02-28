The Latest: Trump cuts short talks with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy after Oval Office blow up

President Donald Trump has cut short talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he and and Vice President JD Vance berated the Ukraine's leader in the Oval Office.

The breakdown of negotiations come at a pivotal and precarious moment for Ukraine as Zelenskyy sought security guarantees from the U.S. and Trump's administration seeks to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Elon Musk: ‘Zelenskyy destroyed himself in the eyes of the American people’

Musk was weighing in on X about the contentious White House meeting with Trump.

Starlink, the satellite communications network owned by Musk-led SpaceX, has been crucial to Ukraine's defense. Musk has also been in regular contact with Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts to Oval Office blow up between Trump and Zelenskyy

Macron said he believes “we all were right to have helped Ukraine and sanctioned Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so.”

“There’s an aggressor, which is Russia, and a people attacked, which is Ukraine,” Macron told reporters as he was on a state visit to Portugal.

He added: “We must thank all those who helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning.”

In Ukraine, much of the immediate reaction to the meeting with Trump was supportive of Zelenskyy

“Unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s interests and devotion to his country. This is what we saw today in the United States. Support for the President of Ukraine,” Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, Oleksii Kuleba, wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Leaders of regions across the country also took to social media to back Zelenskyy.

“In the fight for the fate of the country — fundamentally unshakable. Unquestioning support for Volodymyr Zelensky. Endurance to our leader. We believe in the President! We believe in Ukraine,” Serhii Lysak, head of Ukraine’s eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, which sits approximately 3 miles from where Russian forces are currently advancing on the battlefield.

Trump’s transportation department cancels new review step that could’ve slowed state projects

The Trump administration is abandoning its new requirement that lawyers in the Department of Transportation’s Washington office must sign off whenever states want to make even minor changes to their transportation plans.

States learned of the new requirement last week, and there was widespread concern the extra review step could delay some payments for roads, bridges and transit.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials said Friday that the administration had decided to drop the requirement.

Most federal transportation money has traditionally gone to states through a formula. They get it almost automatically after a brief review, usually at the regional level.

‘Shame on you’ Sen. Amy Klobuchar says of Vance over treatment of Zelenskyy

A bipartisan group of senators had a “really good” morning meeting with Zelenskyy earlier in the morning, before he went to the White House, Klobuchar, D-Minn. posted earlier in the day.

Later, she responded directly to the White House, and specifically “Answer to Vance: Zelenskyy has thanked our country over and over again both privately and publicly.”

“And our country thanks HIM and the Ukrainian patriots who have stood up to a dictator, buried their own & stopped Putin from marching right into the rest of Europe.”

She wrote: “Shame on you.”

Polish PM tells Ukraine ‘you are not alone’

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk vowed to stand by Ukraine following the contentious Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in the Oval Office.

“Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone,” Tusk wrote on X late Friday.

White House says Zelenskyy was asked to leave

Zelenskyy and his delegation were told to leave the White House early after the testy meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Zelenskyy left the White House without signing a critical minerals deal Trump had demanded

Trump suggested the deal was a condition for future support for Ukraine.

The landmark economic agreement aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine and would have closely tied the two countries together for years to come.

Zelenskyy has left the White House after tempers flared during his meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy walked briskly to his armored vehicle and quickly climbed in, escorted by a protocol officer who saw him off.

A planned news conference and ceremony to sign a U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal were canceled.

Senate Democratic leader says Trump is ‘doing Putin’s dirty work’

Posting on X, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was reacting to the fallout of the tense meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The New York Democrat pledged his party would “never stop fighting for freedom and democracy.”

The rapid fallout from the meeting showed just how politically divided Washington is on continuing to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. Just Friday morning, Zelenskky had met with a bipartisan group of senators and several Republicans in attendance had left praising the deal he had been readying to sign with Trump.

“This is a huge step forward in securing mutual prosperity and peace for Americans and Ukrainians,” Sen. Roger Wicker, the Republican chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, had said in a statement shortly before Trump and Zelenskky’s Oval Office meeting.

Instead, the meeting ended with Trump cutting off talks with Zelenskyy.

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, posted on X, “What an utter embarrassment for America. This whole sad scene.”

Trump cut off talks with Zelenskyy after their Oval Office blowup

In a post on Truth Social, Trump repeated that Zelenskyy was “disrespectful.”

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Trump wrote. “I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE.”

“He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” he added.

Zelenskyy had been scheduled to have lunch with Trump and both leaders were going to sign a minerals deal during a joint news conference. Instead, Zelenskyy’s armored SUV abruptly pulled up to the door of the West Wing moments after Trump’s post.

White House aides apparently delighted by heated exchange during the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

“This is going to be great television, I will say,” Trump said as the meeting broke up.

The White House communications team quickly clipped videos of the exchange and shared them on social media. Several Trump aides did so as well.

“President Trump and Vice President Vance will always stand for America and those who respect our position in the world. America will never be taken advantage of,” said Margo Martin, a special assistant to the president who shared one of the videos.

“Thank you @POTUS for standing up not only for America, but for the American warfighter,” the Defense Department’s rapid response account posted on X.

Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy devolves into open antagonism

The last 10 minutes of the nearly 45-minute engagement turned into a tense back and forth between Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy — who had urged skepticism about Russia’s commitment to diplomacy, citing Moscow’s years of broken commitments on the global stage.

It began with Vance telling Zelenskyy, “Mr. President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

Zelensky tried to object, prompting Trump to eventually raise his voice and say, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.”

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump said.

It was an astonishing display of open antagonism in the Oval Office, a setting better known for somber diplomacy. Trump laid bare his efforts to coerce Zelenskyy to reach an agreement giving the U.S. an interest in his country’s valuable minerals and to push him toward a diplomatic resolution to the war on the American leader’s terms.

Federal workers will get a new email demanding their accomplishments, with a key change

They should expect it Saturday. It's a renewed attempt by President Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to demand answers from the government workforce.

The plan was disclosed by a person with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The first email, which was distributed a week ago, asked employees "what did you do last week?" and prompted them to list five tasks that they completed. Musk, who empowered by Trump is aiming to downsize agencies and eliminate thousands of federal jobs, said anyone who didn't respond would be fired. Many agencies, meanwhile, told their workforces not to respond or issued conflicting guidance.

Trump and Vance call Zelenskyy ‘disrespectful’ during heated Oval Office meeting

Zelenskyy told Trump that promises of peace from Vladimir Putin can’t be trusted, noting the Russian leader’s history of broken promises. Trump said Putin hasn’t broken agreements with him.

“You’ve got to be more thankful,” Trump told Zelenskyy. He said the Ukrainian leader is “gambling with World War III.”

Trump chided Zelenskyy after Vice President JD Vance, one of the administration’s most skeptical voices on Ukraine, said Zelenskyy was being disrespectful for debating Trump in the Oval Office in front of the American media.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Vance asked Zelenskyy.

White House says it mistakenly let a reporter from Russian news agency Tass into the Oval Office

It happened as Trump was meeting with Zelenskyy.

TASS was not on the approved media list, according to the White House, and when the press office learned the reporter was in the Oval Office, he was escorted out by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump and Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office

Trump told Zelenskyy that Ukrainian soldiers have been unbelievably brave and talked up an economic agreement between their two countries.

“It is a big commitment from the United States,” Trump said. He added that the United States has little of the rare earth minerals that are abundant in Ukraine, and says those resources will support uses in the U.S. including artificial intelligence and military weapons.

Zelenskyy talked up the prospect for liquid natural gas exports to Europe, but gently disagreed when Trump repeated his claim that Europe “did much less” than the United States to support Ukraine against Russia.

Zelenskyy called Putin a killer and a terrorist and told Trump there should be “no compromises with a killer.” He brought along printed photos to show Trump, but journalists in the room could not see them.

Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic, acknowledges the pope’s criticism of US immigration crackdown

Vance's acknowledgment of the criticism came without responding to any of its specifics or to the pontiff's apparent criticism of Vance's own deployment of Catholic tradition to justify such policies.

Vance, a Catholic convert, spoke Friday at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington. He sought to downplay the controversy and said he and his family pray daily for Pope Francis during the 88-year-old pontiff's hospitalization for pneumonia and other health troubles.

Vance told the gathering he wasn’t there to litigate “about who’s right and who’s wrong,” though he said he would continue to defend his views. But he spoke in conciliatory terms, crediting Francis as one who “cares about the flock of Christians under his under his leadership and the spiritual direction of the faith.”

UN chief warns cuts in US funding will make the world less healthy, safe and prosperous

And United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expressing hope that the Trump administration’s decisions can be reversed.

Guterres is also warning that “The reduction of America’s humanitarian role and influence will run counter to American interests globally.”

He told reporters that information received by the U.N. and many humanitarian and development organizations in the last 48 hours about U.S. funding cuts impact a wide range of critical programs — from lifesaving aid to the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking. This week the administration terminated over 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s contracts for humanitarian and development work around the world.

As examples, Guterres says, cash-based humanitarian aid programs in Ukraine that reached one million people in 2024 have been suspended in key regions. He also cited the suspension of hundreds of mobile health teams and other services affecting 9 million people in Afghanistan and aid programs to 2.5 million people in northeast Syria. And he said funding has run out to help support Sudanese people who fled the war to neighboring South Sudan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the White House to meet with Trump

The Ukrainian president is set to speak with Trump in a high-stakes meeting as he seeks assurances of U.S. security support.

Zelenskyy’s delegation also is expected to sign an economic agreement that’s seen as a step toward ending conflict in eastern Ukraine three years after Russia invaded.

Trump greeted Zelenskyy with a handshake. The leaders looked toward journalists and Trump pumped his fist. They did not respond to the shouted questions.

Trump and Zelenskyy are scheduled to meet in the Oval Office followed by a lunch meeting and a news conference.

Zelenskyy arrived Thursday in Washington for his fifth visit to the U.S. as president and met with U.S. senators. Later Friday, he’s expected to speak at the Hudson Institute, a Washington think tank, and meet with members of the Ukrainian community in the United States.

French president: ‘I believe there are misunderstandings’ in Trump administration approach to trade

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged Friday he has "very little hope" to make Trump change his mind on applying wholesale tariff of 25% on all EU products, after his trip to Washington earlier this week.

“I believe there are misunderstandings” and “misconceptions in the trade approach” of the Trump administration, Macron said, speaking in a news conference during a trip to Portugal. He added that describing as a tariff the value added tax, which is implemented on all local and foreign goods and services in France, is “factually false.”

Macron argued tariffs are “bad for everyone” because they’re leading to price increases. “The United States has nothing to gain from them,” he said.

He warned that if the U.S. decision was to be confirmed, Europeans would respond through “reciprocal tariffs.”

Democratic lawmakers praise government agency for its recommendations against mass firings

More than 80 House Democrats praised the Office of Special Counsel, a nonpartisan government watchdog agency tasked with protecting federal workers, for opposing efforts by the Trump administration to fire workers throughout the federal workforce.

That sweeping effort has been coordinated from the White House between the Office of Personnel Management, the Office of Management and Budget and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, a select government reform championed by billionaire Elon Musk.

“The brazen attack on the federal government’s oversight infrastructure is alarming and emphasizes the importance of OSC,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter spearheaded by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

“There has never been a more cruel and baseless attack on our civil service in the history of our nation. We urge you to continue fulfilling OSC’s mission and ensure federal workers are protected from abuse,” the authors write.

Aid group says US leaders ‘using the lives of millions of people as a budgetary adjustment variable’

Paris-based humanitarian organization Action Against Hunger said Friday it’s forced to halt more than 50 projects in 20 different countries that were helping hundreds of thousands of people after the Trump administration said it’s eliminating more than 90% of the USAID’s contracts.

Action Against Hunger “is deeply outraged by this drastic decision, which will have dramatic consequences for populations cut off from vital aid overnight,” the statement said.

“For the past month, the American authorities have been using the lives of millions of people as a budgetary adjustment variable. We have received termination notices for nutrition projects that help nearly 1.5 million people, including more than 797,000 severely malnourished children under the age of 5,” Aïcha Koraïchi, President of Action Against Hunger, said. “These activities are vital to their survival.”

Action Against Hunger said it will be forced to “shut-down critical operations, leaving vulnerable populations without essential assistance in several major humanitarian crises including Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Trump to designate English as the official language of the US

He’s expected to sign an executive order on Friday designating English as the official language of the United States, according to the White House.

The order will allow government agencies and organizations that received federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in language other than English, according to a fact sheet about the impending order. The executive will rescind a mandate from former President Bill Clinton that required the government and organizations that received federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

Designating English as the national language “promotes unity, establishes efficiency in government operations, and creates a pathway for civic engagement,” according to the White House.

Appeals court rejects Trump administration effort to block injunction on birthright citizenship order

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals said in a ruling Friday that the government didn’t make a strong showing that it could succeed on the merits in the case concerning Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for people born to parents not legally in the country.

It’s the second appeals court to reject the administration. The Ninth Circuit similarly rejected the government’s petition for a stay in a Seattle case brought by four states. At issue is the president’s January executive order that would eliminate automatic citizenship at birth for people whose parents aren’t legally in the country. The 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to those born or naturalized in the United States.

The Trump administration centers its arguments around part of the amendment that says those born and naturalized and “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States, arguing those born to people not legally in the U.S. fail this test.

Amid a national ‘economic blackout’ effort, some call for boycotts targeting Trump’s actions on DEI

A grassroots organization is encouraging U.S. residents not to spend any money Friday as an act of "economic resistance" to protest what the group's founder sees as the malign influence of billionaires, big corporations and both major political parties on the lives of working Americans.

The People's Union USA calls the 24 hours of spending abstinence, which started at midnight, an "economic blackout," a term that has since been shared and debated on social media. The activist movement said it also plans to promote weeklong consumer boycotts of particular companies, including Walmart and Amazon.

Other activists, faith-based leaders and consumers already are organizing boycotts to protest companies that have scaled back their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and to oppose Trump's moves to abolish all federal DEI programs and policies. Some faith leaders are encouraging their congregations to refrain from shopping at Target, one of the companies backing off DEI efforts, during the 40 days of Lent that begin Wednesday.

Consumers cut spending by most in four years last month even as inflation fell

A key price gauge declined last month, a sign that inflation may be cooling though stiff tariffs threatened by the White House threaten that progress.

Yet data released Friday by the Commerce Department also showed that Americans cut their spending last month 0.2% in January from the previous month, likely in part because of unseasonably cold weather. Still, the drop may raise alarms about whether Americans are growing more cautious amid widespread uncertainty about the economic outlook.

Inflation declined to 2.5% in January compared with a year earlier, down from 2.6% in December, the government said. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices dropped to 2.6%, the lowest since June, from 2.8%.

Inflation spiked in 2022 to its highest level in four decades, propelling President Donald Trump to the White House and causing the Federal Reserve to rapidly raise interest rates to tame prices.

Hundreds of weather forecasters fired in latest wave of DOGE cuts

Hundreds of federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration employees on probationary status were fired Thursday, lawmakers and weather experts said.

Federal workers who were not let go said the afternoon layoffs included meteorologists who do crucial local forecasts in National Weather Service offices across the country.

Cuts at NOAA appeared to be happening in two rounds, one of 500 and one of 800, said Craig McLean, a former NOAA chief scientist who said he got the information from someone with first-hand knowledge. That’s about 10% of NOAA’s workforce.

The first round of cuts were probationary employees, McLean said. There are about 375 probationary employees in the National Weather Service — where day-to-day forecasting and hazard warning is done.

