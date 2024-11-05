Israel's Netanyahu dismisses defense minister in surprise announcement

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his popular defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement.

Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout the war in Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival.

A previous attempt to fire Gallant in March 2023 sparked widespread street protests against Netanyahu.

The prime minister announced his decision late Tuesday.

