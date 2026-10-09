ICE officers shot New York man because they believed they were in danger, official says

WASHINGTON — Federal immigration officers opened fire on a Dominican man whom they were trying to arrest in New York because they believed their lives were in danger, a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said Friday.

Marcos Charles made the comments alongside U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and other immigration officials during a news conference in Washington meant to “highlight the dangerous consequences of sanctuary city policies.”

The 28-year-old man, whom New York City police identified as Oscar Belgal, was shot in the neck Thursday as he drove his car with a 5-year-old boy inside, officials said.

ICE agents didn't know the child was in the car, but Belgal “was aware” and chose to evade officers, Mullin said.

Belgal was shot “superficially” in the neck as ICE officers attempted to arrest him, Charles said.

ICE had issued a detainer on Belgal and that he runs with a gang known for thefts using weapons and mopeds, he said. Officers used vehicles to block him in as he attempted to drive off. Instead, Charles said, he accelerated his vehicle toward officers, smashing some of their vehicles.

Protesters and local officials decried the shooting as an example of the dangers of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Much of Mullin’s remarks were reserved for excoriating New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his immigration policy.

“Sanctuary politicians, they create an environment for criminal activity to thrive, not for the American citizens to be safe,” he said.

Mullin said ICE has requested more than 14,000 detainers in the state of New York for individuals in local custody that they’re seeking to deport.

“Silence. Absolute silence is what we have gotten back,” he said. “Why would they release these individuals back onto the streets?”

“We’re enforcing our nation’s laws. We’re not picking and choosing,” Mullin continued. “Why is that controversial? We should all want law and order on our streets.”

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