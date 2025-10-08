Hurricane Priscilla moves along Mexico in the Pacific as Tropical Storm Jerry churns in the Atlantic

MIAMI — Hurricane Priscilla weakened in the Pacific as it moved Wednesday along the west coast of Mexico while Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic was expected to strengthen on a track for the Leeward Islands, forecasters said.

Priscilla on Tuesday approached major hurricane status, but by Wednesday morning was a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds around 80 mph (129 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Still, heavy rainfall and flash flooding were possible this week as the storm moves along Mexico’s Pacific coast, as well as later this week and into the weekend in the Southwestern United States.

The storm was moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). It was centered about 195 miles (314 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, forecasters said.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jerry had top winds of 50 mph (80 kph). It was centered about 835 miles (1,344 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands while moving west-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).

Forecasters said Jerry is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Thursday. The core of the storm is expected to be near or to the north of the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday into early Friday, 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain are expected across the Leeward Islands — binging the risk of flash flooding. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla; St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat; St. Barts and St. Martin; and Saba and St. Eustatius.

In the Pacific, a tropical storm watch due to Hurricane Priscilla was in effect for Baja California Sur, from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro. Priscilla was forecast to continue to weaken on Wednesday, the hurricane center said. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Large waves generated by Priscilla were affecting portions of the coast of southwestern and west-central Mexico, as well as portions of the coast of the southern Baja California peninsula, forecasters said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.