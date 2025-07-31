How much house $1 million buys you in Worcester

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Worcester. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

7 Circuit Ave East, Worcester

- Price: $879,900

- 9 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,277

- Price per square foot: $166

- See 7 Circuit Ave East, Worcester on Redfin.com

41 Rustic Drive Ext, Worcester

- Price: $879,865

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,676

- Price per square foot: $239

- See 41 Rustic Drive Ext, Worcester on Redfin.com

38 Etre Dr, Worcester

- Price: $869,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,050

- Price per square foot: $284

- See 38 Etre Dr, Worcester on Redfin.com

15 Greenview Ln, Worcester

- Price: $838,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,737

- Price per square foot: $306

- See 15 Greenview Ln, Worcester on Redfin.com

493 Salisbury St, Worcester

- Price: $829,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,478

- Price per square foot: $238

- See 493 Salisbury St, Worcester on Redfin.com

15 Montclair Dr, Worcester

- Price: $799,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,632

- Price per square foot: $220

- See 15 Montclair Dr, Worcester on Redfin.com

20 Edward St, Worcester

- Price: $775,000

- 8 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,200

- Price per square foot: $184

- See 20 Edward St, Worcester on Redfin.com

44 Berwick St, Worcester

- Price: $775,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,640

- Price per square foot: $212

- See 44 Berwick St, Worcester on Redfin.com

9 Dennison Rd, Worcester

- Price: $774,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,094

- Price per square foot: $250

- See 9 Dennison Rd, Worcester on Redfin.com

2 Oxford Pl, Worcester

- Price: $769,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,032

- Price per square foot: $190

- See 2 Oxford Pl, Worcester on Redfin.com

44 Hastings Ave, Worcester

- Price: $750,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,456

- Price per square foot: $515

- See 44 Hastings Ave, Worcester on Redfin.com

8 Salisbury Hill Blvd #76, Worcester

- Price: $714,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,032

- Price per square foot: $351

- See 8 Salisbury Hill Blvd #76, Worcester on Redfin.com

577 Grove St, Worcester

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,836

- Price per square foot: $182

- See 577 Grove St, Worcester on Redfin.com

477 Salisbury St, Worcester

- Price: $679,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,296

- Price per square foot: $296

- See 477 Salisbury St, Worcester on Redfin.com

40 Hastings Ave, Worcester

- Price: $650,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,288

- Price per square foot: $504

- See 40 Hastings Ave, Worcester on Redfin.com

45 Dillon St, Worcester

- Price: $642,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,064

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 45 Dillon St, Worcester on Redfin.com

3 Navajo Rd, Worcester

- Price: $639,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,220

- Price per square foot: $288

- See 3 Navajo Rd, Worcester on Redfin.com

21 Seattle St, Worcester

- Price: $639,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $319

- See 21 Seattle St, Worcester on Redfin.com

16 Dixon Ave, Auburn

- Price: $639,900

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $319

- See 16 Dixon Ave, Auburn on Redfin.com

25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #67, Worcester

- Price: $634,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,970

- Price per square foot: $322

- See 25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #67, Worcester on Redfin.com

25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #62, Worcester

- Price: $634,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,916

- Price per square foot: $331

- See 25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #62, Worcester on Redfin.com

25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #51, Worcester

- Price: $634,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,855

- Price per square foot: $342

- See 25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #51, Worcester on Redfin.com

422 Granite St #422, Worcester

- Price: $624,865

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 422 Granite St #422, Worcester on Redfin.com

1250 Pleasant St, Worcester

- Price: $615,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,906

- Price per square foot: $322

- See 1250 Pleasant St, Worcester on Redfin.com

438 Granite St, Worcester

- Price: $599,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,548

- Price per square foot: $235

- See 438 Granite St, Worcester on Redfin.com

355 Granite St, Worcester

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,441

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 355 Granite St, Worcester on Redfin.com

30 Boardman St, Worcester

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,184

- Price per square foot: $274

- See 30 Boardman St, Worcester on Redfin.com

44 Westminster St, Worcester

- Price: $580,000

- 7 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,724

- Price per square foot: $212

- See 44 Westminster St, Worcester on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.