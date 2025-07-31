How much house $1 million buys you in Worcester

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Worcester. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
7 Circuit Ave East, Worcester
- Price: $879,900
- 9 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,277
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 7 Circuit Ave East, Worcester on Redfin.com
41 Rustic Drive Ext, Worcester
- Price: $879,865
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,676
- Price per square foot: $239
- See 41 Rustic Drive Ext, Worcester on Redfin.com
38 Etre Dr, Worcester
- Price: $869,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,050
- Price per square foot: $284
- See 38 Etre Dr, Worcester on Redfin.com
15 Greenview Ln, Worcester
- Price: $838,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,737
- Price per square foot: $306
- See 15 Greenview Ln, Worcester on Redfin.com
493 Salisbury St, Worcester
- Price: $829,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,478
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 493 Salisbury St, Worcester on Redfin.com
15 Montclair Dr, Worcester
- Price: $799,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,632
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 15 Montclair Dr, Worcester on Redfin.com
20 Edward St, Worcester
- Price: $775,000
- 8 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,200
- Price per square foot: $184
- See 20 Edward St, Worcester on Redfin.com
44 Berwick St, Worcester
- Price: $775,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,640
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 44 Berwick St, Worcester on Redfin.com
9 Dennison Rd, Worcester
- Price: $774,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,094
- Price per square foot: $250
- See 9 Dennison Rd, Worcester on Redfin.com
2 Oxford Pl, Worcester
- Price: $769,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,032
- Price per square foot: $190
- See 2 Oxford Pl, Worcester on Redfin.com
44 Hastings Ave, Worcester
- Price: $750,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,456
- Price per square foot: $515
- See 44 Hastings Ave, Worcester on Redfin.com
8 Salisbury Hill Blvd #76, Worcester
- Price: $714,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,032
- Price per square foot: $351
- See 8 Salisbury Hill Blvd #76, Worcester on Redfin.com
577 Grove St, Worcester
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,836
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 577 Grove St, Worcester on Redfin.com
477 Salisbury St, Worcester
- Price: $679,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,296
- Price per square foot: $296
- See 477 Salisbury St, Worcester on Redfin.com
40 Hastings Ave, Worcester
- Price: $650,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,288
- Price per square foot: $504
- See 40 Hastings Ave, Worcester on Redfin.com
45 Dillon St, Worcester
- Price: $642,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,064
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 45 Dillon St, Worcester on Redfin.com
3 Navajo Rd, Worcester
- Price: $639,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,220
- Price per square foot: $288
- See 3 Navajo Rd, Worcester on Redfin.com
21 Seattle St, Worcester
- Price: $639,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $319
- See 21 Seattle St, Worcester on Redfin.com
16 Dixon Ave, Auburn
- Price: $639,900
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $319
- See 16 Dixon Ave, Auburn on Redfin.com
25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #67, Worcester
- Price: $634,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,970
- Price per square foot: $322
- See 25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #67, Worcester on Redfin.com
25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #62, Worcester
- Price: $634,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,916
- Price per square foot: $331
- See 25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #62, Worcester on Redfin.com
25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #51, Worcester
- Price: $634,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,855
- Price per square foot: $342
- See 25 Salisbury Hill Blvd #51, Worcester on Redfin.com
422 Granite St #422, Worcester
- Price: $624,865
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 422 Granite St #422, Worcester on Redfin.com
1250 Pleasant St, Worcester
- Price: $615,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,906
- Price per square foot: $322
- See 1250 Pleasant St, Worcester on Redfin.com
438 Granite St, Worcester
- Price: $599,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,548
- Price per square foot: $235
- See 438 Granite St, Worcester on Redfin.com
355 Granite St, Worcester
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,441
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 355 Granite St, Worcester on Redfin.com
30 Boardman St, Worcester
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,184
- Price per square foot: $274
- See 30 Boardman St, Worcester on Redfin.com
44 Westminster St, Worcester
- Price: $580,000
- 7 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,724
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 44 Westminster St, Worcester on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.