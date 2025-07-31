How much house $1 million buys you in Barnstable Town

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Barnstable Town. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
3 Five Cors, Barnstable
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,824
- Price per square foot: $548
- See 3 Five Cors, Barnstable on Redfin.com
381 Ocean St #1, Barnstable
- Price: $999,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,831
- Price per square foot: $546
- See 381 Ocean St #1, Barnstable on Redfin.com
92 Brentwood Ln, Barnstable
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,682
- Price per square foot: $372
- See 92 Brentwood Ln, Barnstable on Redfin.com
154 Cotuit Bay Dr, Cotuit
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,962
- Price per square foot: $496
- See 154 Cotuit Bay Dr, Cotuit on Redfin.com
290 Riverview Ln, Centerville
- Price: $939,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,472
- Price per square foot: $379
- See 290 Riverview Ln, Centerville on Redfin.com
281 Gosnold St, Hyannis
- Price: $920,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,416
- Price per square foot: $380
- See 281 Gosnold St, Hyannis on Redfin.com
56 Allan Rd, Barnstable
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,245
- Price per square foot: $400
- See 56 Allan Rd, Barnstable on Redfin.com
2 Julie Ln, Barnstable
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,801
- Price per square foot: $499
- See 2 Julie Ln, Barnstable on Redfin.com
37 Old Salem Way, Osterville
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,688
- Price per square foot: $532
- See 37 Old Salem Way, Osterville on Redfin.com
925 Main St #3, Barnstable
- Price: $895,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- Price per square foot: $426
- See 925 Main St #3, Barnstable on Redfin.com
675 Main St Unit C1, Barnstable
- Price: $875,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,812
- Price per square foot: $482
- See 675 Main St Unit C1, Barnstable on Redfin.com
17 Claus, Barnstable
- Price: $855,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,806
- Price per square foot: $473
- See 17 Claus, Barnstable on Redfin.com
240 Oak St, Barnstable
- Price: $850,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,683
- Price per square foot: $505
- See 240 Oak St, Barnstable on Redfin.com
169 Gosnold St, Barnstable
- Price: $849,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,821
- Price per square foot: $466
- See 169 Gosnold St, Barnstable on Redfin.com
26 Hinckley Cir, Barnstable
- Price: $849,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,934
- Price per square foot: $439
- See 26 Hinckley Cir, Barnstable on Redfin.com
35 Wingfoot Dr, Barnstable
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,837
- Price per square foot: $449
- See 35 Wingfoot Dr, Barnstable on Redfin.com
324 Church St, Barnstable
- Price: $825,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,813
- Price per square foot: $455
- See 324 Church St, Barnstable on Redfin.com
160 Marston Ave #18, Hyannis Port
- Price: $819,900
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 819
- Price per square foot: $1,001
- See 160 Marston Ave #18, Hyannis Port on Redfin.com
65 Hadrada Ln, Barnstable
- Price: $819,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,963
- Price per square foot: $276
- See 65 Hadrada Ln, Barnstable on Redfin.com
58 Loomis Ln, Barnstable
- Price: $819,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,177
- Price per square foot: $376
- See 58 Loomis Ln, Barnstable on Redfin.com
155 Mitchell's Way, Barnstable
- Price: $799,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,854
- Price per square foot: $431
- See 155 Mitchell's Way, Barnstable on Redfin.com
105 Rolling Hitch Rd, Barnstable
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,333
- Price per square foot: $342
- See 105 Rolling Hitch Rd, Barnstable on Redfin.com
1118 Bumps Riv, Barnstable
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,286
- Price per square foot: $349
- See 1118 Bumps Riv, Barnstable on Redfin.com
17 Coddington Rd, Barnstable
- Price: $795,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,767
- Price per square foot: $449
- See 17 Coddington Rd, Barnstable on Redfin.com
49 Snow Creek Dr, Barnstable
- Price: $794,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,444
- Price per square foot: $325
- See 49 Snow Creek Dr, Barnstable on Redfin.com
79 Rolling Hitch Rd, Centerville
- Price: $789,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,471
- Price per square foot: $319
- See 79 Rolling Hitch Rd, Centerville on Redfin.com
4 Square Rigger Ln, Barnstable
- Price: $789,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,090
- Price per square foot: $377
- See 4 Square Rigger Ln, Barnstable on Redfin.com
50 Whistleberry Dr, Barnstable
- Price: $779,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,966
- Price per square foot: $396
- See 50 Whistleberry Dr, Barnstable on Redfin.com
2181 Service Rd, Barnstable
- Price: $775,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,897
- Price per square foot: $408
- See 2181 Service Rd, Barnstable on Redfin.com
241 Olde Homestead Dr, Barnstable
- Price: $775,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,572
- Price per square foot: $493
- See 241 Olde Homestead Dr, Barnstable on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.