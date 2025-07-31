How much house $1 million buys you in Barnstable Town

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Barnstable Town. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3 Five Cors, Barnstable

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,824

- Price per square foot: $548

- See 3 Five Cors, Barnstable on Redfin.com

381 Ocean St #1, Barnstable

- Price: $999,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,831

- Price per square foot: $546

- See 381 Ocean St #1, Barnstable on Redfin.com

92 Brentwood Ln, Barnstable

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,682

- Price per square foot: $372

- See 92 Brentwood Ln, Barnstable on Redfin.com

154 Cotuit Bay Dr, Cotuit

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,962

- Price per square foot: $496

- See 154 Cotuit Bay Dr, Cotuit on Redfin.com

290 Riverview Ln, Centerville

- Price: $939,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,472

- Price per square foot: $379

- See 290 Riverview Ln, Centerville on Redfin.com

281 Gosnold St, Hyannis

- Price: $920,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,416

- Price per square foot: $380

- See 281 Gosnold St, Hyannis on Redfin.com

56 Allan Rd, Barnstable

- Price: $899,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,245

- Price per square foot: $400

- See 56 Allan Rd, Barnstable on Redfin.com

2 Julie Ln, Barnstable

- Price: $899,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,801

- Price per square foot: $499

- See 2 Julie Ln, Barnstable on Redfin.com

37 Old Salem Way, Osterville

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,688

- Price per square foot: $532

- See 37 Old Salem Way, Osterville on Redfin.com

925 Main St #3, Barnstable

- Price: $895,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,100

- Price per square foot: $426

- See 925 Main St #3, Barnstable on Redfin.com

675 Main St Unit C1, Barnstable

- Price: $875,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,812

- Price per square foot: $482

- See 675 Main St Unit C1, Barnstable on Redfin.com

17 Claus, Barnstable

- Price: $855,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,806

- Price per square foot: $473

- See 17 Claus, Barnstable on Redfin.com

240 Oak St, Barnstable

- Price: $850,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,683

- Price per square foot: $505

- See 240 Oak St, Barnstable on Redfin.com

169 Gosnold St, Barnstable

- Price: $849,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,821

- Price per square foot: $466

- See 169 Gosnold St, Barnstable on Redfin.com

26 Hinckley Cir, Barnstable

- Price: $849,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,934

- Price per square foot: $439

- See 26 Hinckley Cir, Barnstable on Redfin.com

35 Wingfoot Dr, Barnstable

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,837

- Price per square foot: $449

- See 35 Wingfoot Dr, Barnstable on Redfin.com

324 Church St, Barnstable

- Price: $825,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,813

- Price per square foot: $455

- See 324 Church St, Barnstable on Redfin.com

160 Marston Ave #18, Hyannis Port

- Price: $819,900

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 819

- Price per square foot: $1,001

- See 160 Marston Ave #18, Hyannis Port on Redfin.com

65 Hadrada Ln, Barnstable

- Price: $819,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,963

- Price per square foot: $276

- See 65 Hadrada Ln, Barnstable on Redfin.com

58 Loomis Ln, Barnstable

- Price: $819,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,177

- Price per square foot: $376

- See 58 Loomis Ln, Barnstable on Redfin.com

155 Mitchell's Way, Barnstable

- Price: $799,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,854

- Price per square foot: $431

- See 155 Mitchell's Way, Barnstable on Redfin.com

105 Rolling Hitch Rd, Barnstable

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,333

- Price per square foot: $342

- See 105 Rolling Hitch Rd, Barnstable on Redfin.com

1118 Bumps Riv, Barnstable

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,286

- Price per square foot: $349

- See 1118 Bumps Riv, Barnstable on Redfin.com

17 Coddington Rd, Barnstable

- Price: $795,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,767

- Price per square foot: $449

- See 17 Coddington Rd, Barnstable on Redfin.com

49 Snow Creek Dr, Barnstable

- Price: $794,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,444

- Price per square foot: $325

- See 49 Snow Creek Dr, Barnstable on Redfin.com

79 Rolling Hitch Rd, Centerville

- Price: $789,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,471

- Price per square foot: $319

- See 79 Rolling Hitch Rd, Centerville on Redfin.com

4 Square Rigger Ln, Barnstable

- Price: $789,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,090

- Price per square foot: $377

- See 4 Square Rigger Ln, Barnstable on Redfin.com

50 Whistleberry Dr, Barnstable

- Price: $779,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,966

- Price per square foot: $396

- See 50 Whistleberry Dr, Barnstable on Redfin.com

2181 Service Rd, Barnstable

- Price: $775,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,897

- Price per square foot: $408

- See 2181 Service Rd, Barnstable on Redfin.com

241 Olde Homestead Dr, Barnstable

- Price: $775,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,572

- Price per square foot: $493

- See 241 Olde Homestead Dr, Barnstable on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.