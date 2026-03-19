Holy Cross student held after alleged threats

WORCESTER (AP) - A College of the Holy Cross junior has been ordered held on $100,000 cash bail after being charged with making an online threat against a Massachusetts movie theater.

The twenty-one-year-old student pleaded not guilty Monday in Worcester District Court to making terroristic threats and threatening to commit a crime. He was arrested Friday and released on bail. The judge increased his bail Monday and ordered house arrest if the student posts it.

Prosecutor Mark Dupuis said in court messages were posted on social media sites threatening a shooting at an unspecified theater. Dupuis said the student claimed to have automatic weapons and smoke grenades and to have been planning an attack since the July shootings at a Colorado theater.

The student’s parents and lawyer did not comment outside court.

A college spokeswoman said the student has been placed on interim suspension.

Cox Media Group