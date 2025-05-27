Highest-rated Class of 2025 football recruits from Massachusetts

The dust has finally settled on the Class of 2025 football recruiting cycle. As programs look at their finalized rosters, the future landscape of college football is beginning to take shape. From five-star quarterbacks making headlines to underrated defensive linemen poised for breakout careers, this class is loaded with game-changing talent.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Class of 2025 football recruits from Massachusetts using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Massachusetts set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

(Stacker/Stacker)

MaverickZ85 // Shutterstock

#3. Tommy Rupley (DL)

- National rank: #788 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #87

- College: Duke

- High school: Belmont Hill School (Acton, MA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Guzel Studio // Shutterstock

#2. Sampson Onuoha (Edge)

- National rank: #685 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #57

- College: Duke

- High school: Belmont Hill School (Belmont, MA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

David Lee // Shutterstock

#1. Hardy Watts (IOL)

- National rank: #364 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #22

- College: Wisconsin

- High school: Dexter Southfield (Brookline, MA)