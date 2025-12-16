Suspected militants kill 2, including a police officer guarding polio team in northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Suspected militants opened fire on a police officer guarding a team of polio workers in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing the officer and a passerby before fleeing, police said.

No polio worker was harmed in the attack that occurred in Bajaur, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, according to local police chief Samad Khan.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups blamed by the government for similar attacks in the region and elsewhere in the country.

The shooting came a day after Pakistan launched a weeklong nationwide vaccination campaign aimed at immunizing 45 million children. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries where polio has not been eradicated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack in a statement and vowed strong action against those responsible.

Pakistan has reported 30 polio cases since January, down from 74 during the same period last year, according to a statement from the government-run Polio Eradication Initiative.

Pakistan regularly launches campaigns against polio despite attacks on the workers and police assigned to the inoculation drives. Militants falsely claim the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

More than 200 polio workers and police assigned to protect them have been killed in Pakistan since the 1990s, according to health and security officials.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.