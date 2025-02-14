Louisiana to end mass vaccine promotion, state's top health official says

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Health “will no longer promote mass vaccination” according to a Thursday memo written by the state's top health official and obtained by The Associated Press.

A department spokesperson confirmed Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham had ordered his staff to stop engaging in media campaigns and community health fairs to encourage vaccinations, even as the state has experienced a surge in influenza.

Abraham's announcement occurred the same day vaccine skepticRobert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in by the U.S. Senate to serve as President Donald Trump's health secretary.

In a separate letter posted on the department's website, Louisiana's surgeon general decried "blanket government mandates" for vaccines and criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 vaccination push. Individuals should make their own decisions about vaccinations, Abraham said.

“Government should admit the limitations of its role in people’s lives and pull back its tentacles from the practice of medicine,” said Abraham, a Republican.

The department will still “stock and provide vaccines," according to Abraham's memo.

Jennifer Herricks, founder of the advocacy group Louisiana Families for Vaccines, said she feared that the new directive would lead to an increase in preventable illnesses and deaths.

“We are very concerned for people in Louisiana who have historically depended on vaccination drives to get easily accessible vaccines that are no longer going to be available,” Herricks said.

In liberal New Orleans, the city council passed a resolution Thursday vowing to continue supporting vaccination efforts.

The city's Health Department Director Jennifer Avegno said state-supported efforts have led thousands of people to receive vaccines in the past. However, she anticipates vaccination rates for preventable diseases will drop due to the state's new policy and misinformation promoted by the surgeon general's letter. She pointed out that vaccines are most effective when they are widespread.

"Public health is really united on this issue: For more than a century, vaccines of all kinds have been a cornerstone of improving public health in America," Avegno told the city council on Thursday. "There's not scientific debate on this, this is as close as you can get to established fact that vaccinations, particularly mass vaccinations, and community immunity, saves millions and millions of lives."

Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Brook on the social platform X: @jack_brook96.

