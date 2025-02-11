Kansas' Democratic governor vetoes a GOP-backed ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor on Tuesday vetoed a proposed Republican-backed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

The GOP-controlled Legislature's members had expected Gov. Laura Kelly's action because she vetoed two similar bills previously. This year's measure not only would ban gender-affirming surgeries, hormone treatments and puberty blockers for minors but also prohibit state employees caring for children from promoting social transitioning for them.

At least 26 other states have restricted gender-affirming care for minors.

Votes last month suggested that backers of a Kansas ban have the legislative supermajorities needed to override Kelly's veto. House Minority Leader Brandon Woodard, a Kansas City-area Democrat, acknowledged as much during a recent news conference and said opponents will ask state courts to overturn a ban.

Supporters argue that a ban would protect vulnerable children from what they've often described as a radical ideology about gender.

Transgender youth and their parents have said such care often lessens depression and suicidal tendencies.

Kelly chastised lawmakers in her veto message for what she said was their attempt to interfere with parental rights and in medical decisions.

