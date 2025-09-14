Ebola vaccination begins in southern Congo

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — Vaccination for those exposed to the Ebola virus and front-line health workers has begun in southern Kasai province, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

An outbreak of the highly contagious disease was announced earlier this month in the locality of Bulape, in Kasai, has left at least 16 dead and 68 other suspected cases, according to last week's briefing by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only an initial 400 doses of the Ervebo vaccine have been dispatched, with the rest to be delivered later, the WHO said. The operation has been hampered by limited access and scarce funds.

The vaccination is expected to pick up later as the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision approved roughly 45,000 additional vaccines, the WHO said, adding to an initial stockpile of 2,000 doses was already in the country.

The latest Ebola outbreak is Congo's 16th since 1976, and it is caused by the Zaire species, named after the country's former name. It adds another layer of worry for the central African country that is battling a multi-pronged conflict with rebel groups, especially in the eastern region of the country, where violence has decimated the health system.

