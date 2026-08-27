Congo begins Ebola vaccinations to fight country’s worst outbreak on record, health minister says

KISANGANI, Congo — Congo on Thursday began vaccinating people against Ebola as health authorities work to slow the country's deadliest outbreak of the disease on record.

The vaccination campaign was officially launched in Kisangani, the capital of Tshopo province, in the country’s east, Health Minister Roger Kamba said.

Health workers and other people working on the front lines of the Ebola response are among the first to receive the vaccine.

“We have decided to use the Ervebo vaccine to protect first those who are on the front line, therefore our health care providers, but also people who have been in contact with patients,” Kamba said.

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The outbreak has so far affected six provinces in Congo, including Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Tshopo, Haut-Uele and Bas-Uele.

As of Tuesday, the country had recorded 5,713 confirmed cases, including 2,744 deaths, according to government figures. The overall death rate among confirmed cases was about 48%.

The outbreak in eastern Congo is spreading under extremely difficult conditions, fueled by insecurity, displacement, a health workers' strike and intense population movements. The World Health Organization has said it remains out of control and is on track to surpass the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak, the deadliest on record, which killed more than 11,000 people, primarily in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

More than 50,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine have been received, according to Congo’s state news agency.

The World Health Organization said last week that 70,000 doses of Ervebo had been approved for use in Congo.

About 50,000 doses are intended for frontline and health workers, while another 20,000 will be used in a clinical trial to study whether the vaccine protects against Bundibugyo Ebola, the agency said.

The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo type of Ebola virus. Ervebo, however, is approved to protect against a different type, known as Zaire ebolavirus. There is currently no approved vaccine specifically for Bundibugyo Ebola.

The vaccine is being used under a compassionate-use program, which allows a medical product to be used in a serious disease situation even though it has not been specifically approved for that particular use.

Health authorities said Ervebo could offer some protection against the Bundibugyo virus because the two viruses are related. But whether the vaccine can actually prevent illness in people infected with Bundibugyo Ebola is still being studied.

Placide Mbala Kingebeni, Africa CDC’s director for research, clinical trials and innovation, said data will be collected during the vaccination campaign to measure how well the vaccine works.

The campaign is expected to cover 14 health zones in Tshopo, Bas-Uele and Haut-Uele provinces.

Kamba strongly encouraged health workers to get vaccinated, saying the vaccine could protect them from the disease and help prevent them from carrying the virus into their communities.

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