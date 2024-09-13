11th human case of West Nile Virus detected in Mass., officials say

BOSTON — State health officials are warning the public after they say an 11th person in the Commonwealth contracted West Nile Virus.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), a man in his 60s contracted the virus while traveling out of state. Although they’re unsure where exactly he became exposed, officials say there is a possibility it could’ve happened within the Greater Boston area.

The DPH also says they’re raising the risk levels of EEE to high in Concord in Middlesex County due to two consecutive weeks of EEE-positive mosquito findings.

“It may be mid-September, but warm and humid weather continues across Massachusetts, keeping the risk of both EEE and West Nile elevated,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD.

Health Commissioner Goldstein recommends the following steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito-borne illnesses:

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD) or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label.

Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD) or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes.

The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all windows and doors.

“I encourage everyone to take measures to protect themselves: use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient when outdoors, wear long sleeves and pants, and be aware of peak mosquito hours,” Commissioner Goldstein said.

If an animal is suspected of having West Nile Virus or EEE, owners are required to report to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795, and to the Department of Public Health by calling 617- 983-6800.

More information, including all West Nile Virus- and EEE-positive results can be found at this website or by calling the DPH Division of Epidemiology at 617-983-6800.

