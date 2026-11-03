Greenland approves security deal with Denmark and US following months of Trump pressure

ILULISSAT, Greenland — Greenlandic lawmakers on Tuesday voted to approve an agreement between the Arctic island, Denmark and the United States to strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic after months of pressure by U.S. President Donald Trump seeking to control the semiautonomous territory of a NATO ally.

The trilateral deal paves the way for more U.S. bases in Greenland and eases tensions over Trump's repeated calls for the vast island to become part of the United States. The agreement's goal is to bolster the U.S. military presence on Greenland but keep the self-governing island under Danish control. It would still apply if Greenland eventually chooses independence.

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Dazio reported from Berlin and Manenkov reported from Tallinn, Estonia.

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