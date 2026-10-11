Georgia is in line to replace Texas at No. 1 in AP poll; LSU likely to fall out of top 10

There will be a new No. 1 team when The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll is released Sunday.

Texas' four-week run atop the rankings is set to end after its 27-24 loss to unranked Oklahoma and No. 2 Georgia is first in line to replace the Longhorns as the top 10 in particular faces a shuffling after three teams lost.

Georgia, which had the second-most first-place votes last week, knocked off No. 6 Alabama 20-17 on the road. The Bulldogs haven't been No. 1 since the first three polls in the 2024 season.

Kentucky's 35-34 overtime win over No. 10 LSU likely will push the Tigers out of the top 10 and return the Wildcats to Top 25 after they dropped out following a win over South Carolina last week.

No. 21 UCLA, 5-0 for the first time since 2022, is poised to move up and No. 13 Oregon is set to move down after the Bruins' 17-15 road win over the Ducks, who now have two losses.

No. 16 Florida, which was No. 8 two weeks ago, could get bounced from the Top 25 altogether. The Gators lost their second straight game, 38-19 at home to a South Carolina team that had lost eight straight Southeastern Conference games.

No. 25 Pittsburgh's appearance in the poll likely will last just one week. North Carolina went on the road and beat the Panthers 21-17 for second-year coach Bill Belichick's first win over a ranked opponent.

In addition to Kentucky, idle Wisconsin and Northwestern, a 45-14 winner over Ball State, are candidates to enter the Top 25.

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