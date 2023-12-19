Last year, 1 out of every 6 people in the United States looked to food banks and food pantries for support, according to a 2023 report from Feeding America. The end of COVID-era government assistance programs and the rising cost of groceries due to inflation have many Americans facing food insecurity.

According to a 2023 Department of Agriculture report, 12.8% of households around the country—about 17 million—were food insecure in 2022. That's up from the 10.2% of households who had difficulty providing food for everyone in their home in 2021, and also up from the 10.5% who said the same in 2020. It's the highest share of food-insecure households in the U.S. since 2014.

The rise of food insecurity and the economic situation in the U.S. means that food banks are struggling to keep up with the demand. "Local food banks, pantries, and community meal programs have become an essential component of many households' food budgets, especially as we continue to face increased food prices and the end of pandemic-era benefits," Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement accompanying the nonprofit's aforementioned report. In an earlier 2023 survey from Feeding America, 65% of responding food banks reported an increase in the number of people they served.

It can be difficult to know where to go if you want to help, as many do during the holiday season in particular. To help guide you, Stacker compiled a list of food bank volunteer opportunities near Boston using data from VolunteerMatch. Read on to see what you can do for those grappling with food insecurity in your community, from distributing lunches to seniors to serving meals at soup kitchens.

Volunteers Needed to Rescue Food & Fight Hunger in Massachusetts!

- Organization: Rescuing Leftover Cuisine Inc

- Read more on website

Let's help our Older Adults get access to food!

- Organization: Age Strong - Boston RSVP & SCP

- Read more on website

Volunteer Income Tax Assistant - Cambridge Economic Opportunity Committee

- Organization: Hunger Free America

- Read more on website

Serve warm meals and smiles to senior citizens in Chelsea.

- Organization: Mystic Valley Elder Services, Inc.

- Read more on website

Looking for skills-based volunteers to join Social Venture Partners Boston a partner-led, venture ph

- Organization: Idealist.org

- Read more on website

Deliver Groceries to Older Adults in Somerville and Cambridge one morning a month

- Organization: Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services

- Read more on website

Brookline and Newton meal delivery drivers needed for winter season!

- Organization: Springwell, Inc.

- Read more on website

Pack and Deliver Food For Food-insecure Families in MA

- Organization: FOOD FOR FREE

- Read more on website

Find PMD Projects that Need Volunteer Help

- Organization: People Making a Difference (PMD)

- Read more on website

Transport food donations for families in need in the Greater Boston area

- Organization: Move For Hunger

- Read more on website

Public Benefits Internship at CONNECT!

- Organization: The Neighborhood Developers

- Read more on website

Help a Neighbor in the Dorchester, MA, area with a Homemade Meal

- Organization: Lasagna Love

- Read more on website

Boston Food Rescue Volunteer

- Organization: Food Rescue US

- Read more on website

Brighton-Allston Food Pantry: Food Preparation

- Organization: Allston-Brighton Food Pantry

- Read more on website

Volunteer to Support Healthy Food Access & Community Health

- Organization: About Fresh, Fresh Truck Program

- Read more on website

Political Affairs Internship

- Organization: The Borgen Project

- Read more on website

Seeking volunteer cooks in Dorchester, MA area for Community Cooks

- Organization: Community Cooks

- Read more on website

Live-in Community Soup Kitchen Volunteer

- Organization: HALEY HOUSE INC

- Dates: Oct 23 to Jan 21

- Read more on website

Serve Meals at the Boston Living Center!

- Organization: Victory Programs

- Read more on website

Dining Room Cashier

- Organization: 2Life Communities

- Read more on website

Deliver hot meals to homebound seniors in Weymouth

- Organization: NORFOLK COUNTY RSVP

- Read more on website

MEALS ON WHEELS DRIVER

- Organization: South Shore Elders Services

- Read more on website

Volunteer with Food Link: reduce food waste and hunger in the Arlington area

- Organization: FOOD LINK INC

- Read more on website

Food Pantry Volunteer Drivers needed - JF&CS Family Table

- Organization: Jewish Family & Children's Service

- Read more on website

Meals on Wheels Driver - Bedford, MA

- Organization: Minuteman Senior Services

- Read more on website

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 101 metros.