Flight cancellations hit 4-year high: Here are the worst airports, and tips for avoiding travel woes

If you found yourself stuck at an airport or stranded overnight this summer, you're not alone.

So far, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the worst years for flight cancellations in recent years.

This summer, the number of canceled flights on U.S. carriers surged by about 15% over last year, according to data from FlightAware.

On Sept. 21, airlines had to shutter more than 1,000 departures as an air traffic control equipment outage snarled operations on the East Coast.

Though operations resumed a day later, for passengers, it was just the latest snafu in a year of flight disruptions, as The Points Guy examines here.

Worst year for flight cancellations since 2022

Since Jan. 1, U.S. carriers have canceled roughly 2% of all flights, per FlightAware.

That puts 2026 on pace to see the highest rate of cancellations since 2022 — a year right after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when staffing and operational woes fueled one airline meltdown after another.

However, there seems to be no single problem behind this year's disruptions.

January brought a series of punishing winter storms to several key cities, including the worst weather disruption in American Airlines' history. Then came runway construction at busy hubs like San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Meanwhile, congestion and air traffic control delays continue to plague busy markets like New York City and Washington, D.C.

Of course, summer storms are always a major factor — especially when they hit airports with jam-packed flight schedules.

The worst airports for flight cancellations this summer

Which airports were the worst in terms of cancellations? Here are the numbers based on Cirium data for U.S. airports with at least 30,000 flights between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends:

LaGuardia Airport (LGA): 6.5% of flights canceled Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA): 5.8% of flights canceled John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK): 4.2% of flights canceled Boston Logan International Airport (BOS): 3.8% of flights canceled Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): 3.7% of flights canceled

If you're flying out of the New York City area, the data shows that you’re more likely to have your flight canceled than at other airports.

All three of the region's busiest hubs ranked among the nation's worst airports for flight cancellations.

So, which of those airports is your best bet?

After plenty of troubles (and headlines) in 2025, Newark Liberty International Airport was the New York City area's best airport for delays and cancellations this summer, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The worst airports for flight delays this summer

Per Cirium data for U.S. airports with at least 30,000 flights between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, these were the worst airports in terms of delays:

Nashville International Airport (BNA): 35.3% of flights delayed Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI): 34.6% of flights delayed San Diego International Airport (SAN): 33.6% of flights delayed Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW): 33.4% of flights delayed San Francisco International Airport (SFO): 32.1% of flights delayed

While flight cancellations were higher this summer than in 2025, delays didn't jump meaningfully from last year.

Still, about 1 in 4 departures was delayed nationwide between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

Which airports had the best on-time record?

Here are the large airports that saw the best on-time performance this summer, per Cirium data for U.S. airports with at least 30,000 flights between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

If you’re planning summer travel in 2027, you might want to aim for these hubs — especially if you have to make a connection.

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC): 82% of flights were on time Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP): 80.1% of flights were on time Dulles International Airport (IAD): 79.4% of flights were on time Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): 78% of flights were on time George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH): 77.5% of flights were on time

Tips for avoiding travel woes: Morning is still your best bet

So what are the best ways to avoid flight trouble?

For starters, book the morning flight.

Morning flights tend to run more smoothly than afternoon and evening flights.

Flight woes tend to compound as the day goes on. Maintenance issues arise. Afternoon storms fire up. Planes fall behind as they criss-cross the country over the course of the day.

So, if you can stomach the early alarm clock, you'll likely stand a much better chance of getting to your destination on time.

"If you start cleanly in the morning, the airline tends to run on time for the rest of the day," Frontier Airlines CEO Jimmy Dempsey told TPG.

Be especially cautious about booking an itinerary with a connection in the late afternoon or evening hours — particularly during peak spring and summer storm season.

A credit card with travel insurance is more important than ever

If you get stranded due to weather, the airline typically won't cover expenses such as meals or a hotel stay.

That's where a credit card that has travel protections can come in clutch.

Just make sure you initially booked the trip with that card; it’s typically a requirement when submitting a claim to your card issuer.

Having a credit card with built-in travel protections is about to become even more important. Starting in October, airlines may not cover your costs for some mechanical delays.

Check airline apps for flight updates

You can use airline apps to check your flight status, search for backup flights and rebook. Apps like Flighty also offer early warnings about potential airline disruptions.

Airlines have bolstered their technology to offer mobile bag-tracking and self-help tools for flight cancellations and delays.

Downloading all the apps, loading your reservations and familiarizing yourself with the different tools can make you a pro if a flight disruption occurs.

Have water, snacks and entertainment at the ready

One-hour flights can easily turn into three hours on the plane when lightning forces a ground stop or air traffic control halts departures.

If you don't have the essentials, that can make the taxiway delay even more unpleasant.

Pack water and snacks in your bag and download entertainment on your devices. Don't count on the in-flight service to hold you over, because you could end up waiting awhile.

This story was produced by The Points Guy and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.