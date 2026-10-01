Ex-fraternity leader at Arizona university gets jail time after pledge died of alcohol poisoning

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A former Northern Arizona University fraternity leader was sentenced to two months in jail Wednesday for his role in a hazing that led to the death of a pledge.

Carter Eslick, 20, also received three years of supervised probation during a sentencing hearing in Coconino County Superior Court. Eslick had pleaded guilty to a felony hazing charge in the Jan. 31 death of Colin Daniel Martinez, 18, at an off-campus house.

An autopsy found Martinez died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol content of 0.425% — more than five times the state's legal limit for drivers 21 and over.

Martinez was among four Delta Tau Delta pledges who shared two bottles of vodka to ensure they vomited, according to court documents. Witnesses reported adjusting Martinez’s sleeping position and checking his pulse and breathing to look for signs of alcohol poisoning throughout the night, the documents said.

Coconino County Attorney Ammon Barker said no sentence can undo the harm to Martinez's family.

“My hope is that this case helps people understand the serious dangers of hazing and encourages them to speak up and intervene before another family experiences this kind of loss," Barker said in a statement.

The Associated Press left email and voice messages for Eslick’s attorney, Burges McCowan, seeking comment late Wednesday.

Eslick was the fraternity’s pledge master at the time and was responsible for welcoming new members. He’s no longer a student at NAU.

He could face additional jail time if he doesn't meet the conditions of probation, which include delivering 305 anti-hazing presentations and keeping the court updated on his progress.

Eslick can't use alcohol or drugs unless prescribed, and he must complete any treatment required after an assessment.

The university suspended the fraternity after Martinez’s death, and the national organization later closed the NAU chapter.

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