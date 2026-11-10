Eisenkot unveils agenda to reverse Netanyahu’s policies as Israel's new parliament is sworn in

TEL AVIV, Israel — Gadi Eisenkot, the politician tasked with forming a new Israeli government, pledged on Tuesday to reverse many of Benjamin Netanyahu's policies as the new parliament was sworn in.

The pledge sets the stage for a consequential month of legislative action and coalition negotiations. Eisenkot, a former military chief, has up to six weeks to form a government that would end the tenure of Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

While it remains unclear whether Eisenkot will be able to forge a coalition government, the new Knesset can enact legislation in the meantime. Netanyahu's opponents now control a solid majority in parliament.

Eisenkot's bloc introduced a series of bills at the start of the legislative session that target Netanyahu and his policies. They include launching an official government-led inquiry into Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, setting term limits on the position of prime minister and overturning changes the outgoing Netanyahu-led government made to limit the powers of the judiciary. It was not immediately clear how quickly or far those bills would advance in the weeks ahead.

Competing calls for unity

The former general, who campaigned as a no-nonsense straight shooter, reiterated on Tuesday that his goal was a government that all Israelis could trust, not one that represents only certain factions.

“We will act for all citizens of Israel, those who voted for us and those who did not, out of deep commitment,” Eisenkot said ahead of the Knesset swearing-in ceremony.

Netanyahu has sought to undermine the certified election results after his bloc fell short of a majority. He has repeated unsubstantiated claims that Arab-led parties "stole" the elections.

In a speech following Tuesday’s ceremony, Netanyahu reiterated his claim that Arab politicians, who represent a minority comprising 20% of Israel’s population, cannot be trusted. He attacked Jewish opposition leaders who have signaled a willingness to partner with Arab parties to form a government. Eisenkot has left that possibility open if the parties meet several conditions, including accepting Israel’s identity as a Jewish state and declaring Hamas a terrorist group.

“I ask you: are you prepared to be dependent on those whose goal is the destruction of the Jewish state?” Netanyahu said.

Eisenkot said Netanyahu's speech was “divisive” and “hate-filled,” adding: “I am now even more convinced that he is unfit to remain in office for even one more minute.”

Netanyahu's opponents already have a legislative agenda

Eisenkot's bloc also triggered a process on Tuesday to install a new parliamentary speaker as they kicked off work on their legislative agenda.

A majority of members submitted signatures calling for the ousting of the current Netanyahu-backed speaker, Amir Ohana, the first step toward a vote on his replacement. The vote can take place even before a coalition government is in place.

The Knesset speaker is a powerful position. The speaker determines what bills the Knesset will take up, meaning one picked from among the Eisenkot-led opposition parties could propel their legislative agenda forward.

The opposition nominated Matan Kahana, a senior member of Eisenkot’s Yashar party, for the job. A vote to appoint him speaker could come as early as this week.

Netanyahu as caretaker

The swearing-in of the new Knesset ushered in an unusual transitional period in Israeli politics — Netanyahu and his Cabinet remain in power, while the new lawmakers can introduce legislation.

Meanwhile, Eisenkot will meet with party leaders as he works to build a coalition that would likely make him prime minister. If he fails, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to give Netanyahu the next opportunity to form a government.

As caretaker prime minister, Netanyahu faces court-imposed limits on his powers. But he can still pursue appointments and could try to block new legislation. He retains full authority over national security, including the military.

Netanyahu has argued that Jewish-led parties should form a unity government to counter the threat of an Iranian attack. He renewed that call Tuesday, urging them to “set aside all other considerations,” and said Israel should work to topple the Iranian government.

A governing coalition without Netanyahu could leave him politically vulnerable as he faces an ongoing corruption trial and possible findings of security failures in the lead-up to the Oct. 7 attacks.

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