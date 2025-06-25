Edmunds: Five three-row EVs that are great for big families

Most electric vehicles are five-passenger sedans or SUVs. But automakers are increasingly expanding their lineups to cater to shoppers wanting a three-row EV that can serve as a family hauler. These EVs can seat six or seven passengers, haul lots of cargo, and potentially have more than 300 miles of driving range. They also come standard with many advanced safety features. To help you with your search, the car experts at Edmunds rounded up five of their favorites. They are ordered by price, and all pricing includes destination charges.

The most affordable three-row SUV on the list is one of Edmunds’ favorite electric SUVs. The EV9 delivers lots of safety features, a very comfortable ride, and plenty of passenger space in all three rows. The EV9 is also a good road tripper because it’s one of the quickest-charging electric SUVs when hooked up to a powerful fast-charging station. Adding to its appeal is its ability to tow up to 5,000 pounds.

The base EV9 Light trim level has an attractive starting price but comes up short on power and range. Instead, Edmunds recommends getting the midrange EV9 Wind. The Wind has a more suitable amount of power and an EPA-estimated 280 miles of range on a full charge. It also comes with all-wheel drive for more traction in wet and snowy conditions.

2025 EV9 starting price: $56,395

Hyundai’s newest electric SUV is sleek and futuristic while providing what families need. It essentially serves as an electric alternative to Hyundai’s highly rated Palisade. Like its corporate cousin, the Kia EV9, the Ioniq 9 has luxury levels of comfort, roomy seating in all rows, lots of standard safety features, and fast charging speeds.

But the Ioniq 9 boasts a longer max range of 335 miles, which is impressive for a large SUV. And that’s in the most affordable S model. All other models offer over 300 miles, which is more than the EV9. The top Calligraphy Design model is about as lush and powerful as a luxury SUV and offers neat tech features like a fingerprint scanner that starts the SUV and sets personalized settings.

2026 Ioniq 9 starting price: $60,555

If you’re looking to stand out from the crowded sea of mainstream SUVs, consider the ID. Buzz. This electric minivan’s retro styling is a throwback to the old VW Bus, but beneath the quirky design is a cavernous interior. Passengers, even tall ones, have more than enough headroom and legroom in all three rows. Drivers enjoy a high and commanding view of the road ahead.

Thanks to the van’s tall and boxy body, there’s loads of cargo space behind the third row. Maximum cargo space is comparable to that of minivans and large SUVs. The Buzz also comes standard with a package of advanced safety features, but its maximum driving range of 234 miles will limit its appeal if you plan on a lot of long-distance driving.

2025 ID. Buzz starting price: $61,545

This electric luxury SUV hails from Rivian, a relatively new American EV startup. Debuting in 2022, the R1S was one of the first three-row electric SUVs and is a compelling choice if you can afford its high price tag. Rivian has also been making small but significant improvements to the R1S each year.

There are a variety of 2025 R1S configurations to choose from, including versions that provide a long range of up to 410 miles and performance models touting 1,025 horsepower. The R1S also comes standard with height-adjustable air suspension that you can use to get more ground clearance when off-roading. The R1S also has plenty of passenger and cargo space, a premium interior, and lots of standard advanced safety features.

2025 R1S starting price: $77,700

Mercedes’ EQS SUV is ideal for shoppers looking for a family-friendly EV that delivers a genuine luxury experience. The EQS impresses with its supremely smooth ride, premium cabin design, and extensive list of standard tech and safety features. The base 450+ model gets an EPA-estimated range of 323 miles. In the independent Edmunds EV Range Test, it went substantially farther, going 407 miles on a full charge.

On the downside, the EQS SUV’s third-row seat is an option. And if you get it, you’ll find that it isn’t as roomy as those in the other EVs on our list. The EQS’ price might also be a prohibitive factor. But few SUVs, electric or gas, offer the EQS SUV’s combination of future-forward design, opulent comfort and impressive functionality.

2025 EQS SUV starting price: $106,400

Edmunds says

The SUVs above make up most of the electric three-row options in today’s market. Fortunately, they are all excellent choices for families wanting lots of space, ample range and advanced safety features.

