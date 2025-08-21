Cracker Barrel unveils a new logo as part of wider rebrand efforts, sparking ire among some online

NEW YORK — (AP) — Cracker Barrel is marching forward with an ongoing makeover. And to the dismay of some fans, the chain's new logo now ditches the barrel itself.

Or rather, the drawing many have associated with Cracker Barrel over the years. The man leaning on that barrel is also gone, as are the words “Old Country Store.” Instead, the new emblem features a simpler design with just “Cracker Barrel” written on a gold background, which also has a semi-updated shape.

“Anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral," the Tennessee-based company wrote in a Tuesday announcement. Cracker Barrel added that its logo is "now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.”

According to Cracker Barrel, this latest look marks the brand's “fifth evolution” of its logo to date. It was unveiled as part of a campaign from the company called “All the More,” which also advertises some new fall menu items.

Cracker Barrel has been working on a wider rebrand for some time. Beyond a new logo, that's included remodeling its country-style restaurants and retail stores. The company began ramping up this overhaul last year by swapping out older, more antique-filled designs with lighter paint and modern furniture.

Founded in 1969, Cracker Barrel operates nearly 660 locations across the U.S. today. Those attached to the chain's previous look have been quick to express ire about both the new logo and restaurant remodels online.

“Our values haven’t changed, and the heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven’t changed,” Cracker Barrel said in a statement sent to The Associated Press on Thursday. The company added that the man on its former logo, known as Uncle Herschel, “remains front and center in our restaurants and on our menu," as he represents “The Herschel Way,” which is “the foundation of how our 70,000 plus employees provide the country hospitality for which we are known.”

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were down 8% Thursday afternoon.

