Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person's day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America's commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to Census Bureau data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Massachusetts, using 2021 data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2021 among workers over the age of 16, excluding those who work from home. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#14. Nantucket County

- Average commute to work: 13.8 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 1.2%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 2.1%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 73.7%

--- Carpooled: 7%

--- Public transportation: 0.8%

--- Walked: 8.7%

--- Bicycle: 2%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

--- Worked from home: 7%

#13. Dukes County

- Average commute to work: 15.9 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 2.5%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 1.7%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 66.2%

--- Carpooled: 7.5%

--- Public transportation: 1.5%

--- Walked: 3.3%

--- Bicycle: 0.7%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

--- Worked from home: 19.6%

#12. Berkshire County

- Average commute to work: 20.4 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 4.9%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 3.1%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 75.6%

--- Carpooled: 7.9%

--- Public transportation: 1.3%

--- Walked: 5.8%

--- Bicycle: 0.4%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

--- Worked from home: 8.4%

#11. Hampden County

- Average commute to work: 23 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 5.1%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.8%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 79.9%

--- Carpooled: 7.2%

--- Public transportation: 2%

--- Walked: 2.2%

--- Bicycle: 0.1%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

--- Worked from home: 7.4%

#10. Hampshire County

- Average commute to work: 23.8 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 4.7%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 29.9%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 68.5%

--- Carpooled: 5.8%

--- Public transportation: 2.8%

--- Walked: 8.4%

--- Bicycle: 1.2%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

--- Worked from home: 12.6%

#9. Franklin County

- Average commute to work: 24 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 6.4%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 31%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 73.2%

--- Carpooled: 8.7%

--- Public transportation: 1.2%

--- Walked: 3.9%

--- Bicycle: 0.4%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

--- Worked from home: 12%

#8. Barnstable County

- Average commute to work: 25 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 9.5%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 12.8%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 75.9%

--- Carpooled: 7.6%

--- Public transportation: 1.1%

--- Walked: 2.2%

--- Bicycle: 0.4%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

--- Worked from home: 11.5%

#7. Bristol County

- Average commute to work: 28.3 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 12.2%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 28.6%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 78.3%

--- Carpooled: 9%

--- Public transportation: 2.2%

--- Walked: 2.2%

--- Bicycle: 0.1%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

--- Worked from home: 7.3%

#5. Essex County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 29.6 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 13.8%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 30.5%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 72%

--- Carpooled: 8%

--- Public transportation: 4.5%

--- Walked: 3.1%

--- Bicycle: 0.1%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2%

--- Worked from home: 10.3%

#5. Worcester County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 29.6 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 12.6%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 24%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 75.5%

--- Carpooled: 7.7%

--- Public transportation: 1.7%

--- Walked: 2.7%

--- Bicycle: 0.2%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.8%

--- Worked from home: 10.5%

#4. Middlesex County

- Average commute to work: 30.7 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 12%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.4%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 60.8%

--- Carpooled: 6.4%

--- Public transportation: 9.8%

--- Walked: 4.7%

--- Bicycle: 1.5%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

--- Worked from home: 15.6%

#3. Suffolk County

- Average commute to work: 31.1 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 12.1%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.2%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 38.6%

--- Carpooled: 6.2%

--- Public transportation: 27.2%

--- Walked: 12.8%

--- Bicycle: 1.8%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.8%

--- Worked from home: 11.5%

#2. Plymouth County

- Average commute to work: 33 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 18.3%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 40%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 74.9%

--- Carpooled: 7.1%

--- Public transportation: 4.5%

--- Walked: 1.7%

--- Bicycle: 0.1%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

--- Worked from home: 10.4%

#1. Norfolk County

- Average commute to work: 33.6 minutes

- Share with commutes over an hour: 16.7%

- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 47%

- Means of transportation to work:

--- Drove alone: 62.7%

--- Carpooled: 5.7%

--- Public transportation: 11.8%

--- Walked: 3.6%

--- Bicycle: 0.7%

--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

--- Worked from home: 14.4%